Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,549 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,779 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $10,035,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,537,447,000 after acquiring an additional 364,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $1,229,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $425.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $322.01.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,667. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $366.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $458.72 billion, a PE ratio of 69.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.58. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $87.75 and a 1-year high of $373.82.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. Lam Research's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.62%.

More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research is benefiting from renewed optimism around wafer-fab equipment demand, with management recently raising its 2026 WFE market forecast to $140 billion and analysts lifting price targets on expectations that AI-driven chip investment will stay strong. Article Title

Lam Research is benefiting from renewed optimism around wafer-fab equipment demand, with management recently raising its 2026 WFE market forecast to $140 billion and analysts lifting price targets on expectations that AI-driven chip investment will stay strong. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Lam Research as a core beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, with Barclays reiterating constructive views on chip-equipment names and investors focusing on ongoing spending for new semiconductor supply. Article Title

Recent coverage highlighted Lam Research as a core beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, with Barclays reiterating constructive views on chip-equipment names and investors focusing on ongoing spending for new semiconductor supply. Positive Sentiment: Lam Research’s recent earnings outperformance and upbeat guidance continue to support the bullish case, with the company beating estimates and projecting stronger revenue momentum into upcoming quarters. Article Title

Lam Research’s recent earnings outperformance and upbeat guidance continue to support the bullish case, with the company beating estimates and projecting stronger revenue momentum into upcoming quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent pieces focus on valuation after the AI-driven rally, suggesting investors are now weighing how much upside is already priced in after a sharp run-up. Article Title

Some recent pieces focus on valuation after the AI-driven rally, suggesting investors are now weighing how much upside is already priced in after a sharp run-up. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor stocks have remained volatile, and one recent session saw LRCX fall more steeply than the market, showing that the stock can still be pressured by sector-wide AI and macro swings. Article Title

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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