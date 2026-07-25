Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,005 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,115 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bayban acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 242.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research is expected to benefit from strong demand for AI chips and rising DRAM spending, which could support a potential earnings beat and improve sentiment ahead of results. Article Title

Lam Research is expected to benefit from strong demand for AI chips and rising DRAM spending, which could support a potential earnings beat and improve sentiment ahead of results. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is closely tracking key operating metrics, not just revenue and EPS, suggesting investors are focused on whether Lam Research can show healthy underlying business momentum in the June quarter. Article Title

Wall Street is closely tracking key operating metrics, not just revenue and EPS, suggesting investors are focused on whether Lam Research can show healthy underlying business momentum in the June quarter. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent role as a founding partner in the AI Materials Foundry keeps Lam Research tied to the broader AI infrastructure theme, which remains a major long-term driver for semiconductor equipment names. Article Title

The company’s recent role as a founding partner in the AI Materials Foundry keeps Lam Research tied to the broader AI infrastructure theme, which remains a major long-term driver for semiconductor equipment names. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are publishing pre-earnings previews and forecast updates for Lam Research’s upcoming report, but these articles mostly reflect expectations rather than new company-specific developments. Article Title

Analysts are publishing pre-earnings previews and forecast updates for Lam Research’s upcoming report, but these articles mostly reflect expectations rather than new company-specific developments. Neutral Sentiment: Semiconductor stocks have outperformed in 2026, but the group is pulling back this month as investors take profits and reprice valuations after a sharp AI-driven rally. Article Title

Semiconductor stocks have outperformed in 2026, but the group is pulling back this month as investors take profits and reprice valuations after a sharp AI-driven rally. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary argues Lam Research could be “dead money” over the next few years, reflecting valuation and return concerns that may be weighing on the stock. Article Title

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $305.21 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $90.93 and a 1 year high of $438.50. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $341.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.81. The company has a market capitalization of $381.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. Lam Research's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $6,124,470.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 87,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,192,570. This represents a 17.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 104,621 shares of company stock worth $33,804,737 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $331.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $360.51.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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