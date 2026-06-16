Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by Sienna Gestion

Sienna Gestion lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,820 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 12,840 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sienna Gestion's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sienna Gestion's holdings in Lam Research were worth $20,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $3,645,427,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 781.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,518,542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053,978 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,110,560 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,730,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671,073 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,836,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,526,099 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $606,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lam Research from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank lowered Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Lam Research from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $324.26.

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Lam Research Trading Up 6.0%

LRCX opened at $388.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $486.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.85. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $87.75 and a 52 week high of $393.07. The business's 50 day moving average is $289.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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