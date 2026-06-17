Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,944 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 9,974 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.05% of Lam Research worth $117,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,024,684,000 after buying an additional 265,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,747,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,764,117,000 after buying an additional 126,613 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $3,645,427,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,836,397,000 after buying an additional 3,263,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Lam Research by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,349,470 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,285,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Stock Down 5.0%

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $369.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $461.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.69, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $87.75 and a one year high of $393.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.34.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. Lam Research's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $425.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $425.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $324.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,881,114. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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