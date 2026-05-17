Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by STF Management LP

STF Management LP decreased its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,485 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 12,144 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises approximately 1.2% of STF Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. STF Management LP's holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Lam Research by 781.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,518,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053,978 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,836,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,658 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 108.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,526,099 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $606,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,897 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 138.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,541,230 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $472,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,925.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,717,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $294,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LRCX. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citic Securities increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $165.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $291.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,066 shares of company stock valued at $27,953,242. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $284.72 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $79.49 and a 1 year high of $302.00. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $246.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.73. The firm has a market cap of $356.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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