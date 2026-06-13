Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by Triple Frond Partners LLC

Triple Frond Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,377 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 132,513 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises approximately 5.3% of Triple Frond Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Triple Frond Partners LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $50,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,645,427,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 781.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,518,542,000 after buying an additional 10,053,978 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,110,560 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,730,724,000 after buying an additional 3,671,073 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,836,397,000 after buying an additional 3,263,658 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,526,099 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $606,045,000 after buying an additional 2,356,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,102,312. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 31,839 shares of company stock worth $8,561,667 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research is benefiting from renewed optimism around wafer-fab equipment demand, with management recently raising its 2026 WFE market forecast to $140 billion and analysts lifting price targets on expectations that AI-driven chip investment will stay strong. Article Title

Lam Research is benefiting from renewed optimism around wafer-fab equipment demand, with management recently raising its 2026 WFE market forecast to $140 billion and analysts lifting price targets on expectations that AI-driven chip investment will stay strong. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Lam Research as a core beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, with Barclays reiterating constructive views on chip-equipment names and investors focusing on ongoing spending for new semiconductor supply. Article Title

Recent coverage highlighted Lam Research as a core beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, with Barclays reiterating constructive views on chip-equipment names and investors focusing on ongoing spending for new semiconductor supply. Positive Sentiment: Lam Research’s recent earnings outperformance and upbeat guidance continue to support the bullish case, with the company beating estimates and projecting stronger revenue momentum into upcoming quarters. Article Title

Lam Research’s recent earnings outperformance and upbeat guidance continue to support the bullish case, with the company beating estimates and projecting stronger revenue momentum into upcoming quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent pieces focus on valuation after the AI-driven rally, suggesting investors are now weighing how much upside is already priced in after a sharp run-up. Article Title

Some recent pieces focus on valuation after the AI-driven rally, suggesting investors are now weighing how much upside is already priced in after a sharp run-up. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor stocks have remained volatile, and one recent session saw LRCX fall more steeply than the market, showing that the stock can still be pressured by sector-wide AI and macro swings. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, New Street Research raised their price objective on Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $322.01.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $366.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.21, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.85. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $87.75 and a one year high of $373.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business's fifty day moving average is $286.10 and its 200-day moving average is $233.58.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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