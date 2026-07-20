Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Stake Boosted by Trivest Advisors Ltd

Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 815,700 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises approximately 12.6% of Trivest Advisors Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Lam Research worth $174,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,024,684,000 after buying an additional 265,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,747,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,764,117,000 after buying an additional 126,613 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,821,354 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,906,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $3,645,427,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,695,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,344,347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $313.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $339.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.60. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $90.93 and a 52-week high of $438.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is 19.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 58,470 shares in the company, valued at $18,102,312. This trade represents a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,621 shares of company stock worth $33,804,737. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $500.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $358.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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