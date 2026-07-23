Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Stock Holdings Decreased by MWA Asset Management

MWA Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,679 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,224 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for about 2.6% of MWA Asset Management's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. MWA Asset Management's holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 242.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bayban purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 104,621 shares of company stock valued at $33,804,737 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent pieces argue Lam Research has strong growth and earnings-beat potential, with Zacks/Yahoo highlighting expectations for earnings to rise next week and pointing to favorable fundamentals that could support an upside surprise. Article Title

Several recent pieces argue Lam Research has strong growth and earnings-beat potential, with Zacks/Yahoo highlighting expectations for earnings to rise next week and pointing to favorable fundamentals that could support an upside surprise. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains broadly bullish, with another note saying the average brokerage recommendation favors buying Lam Research, which can help reinforce investor confidence in the name. Article Title

Wall Street sentiment remains broadly bullish, with another note saying the average brokerage recommendation favors buying Lam Research, which can help reinforce investor confidence in the name. Positive Sentiment: Semiconductor-sector coverage has been constructive, with articles noting renewed buying in chip stocks on AI infrastructure optimism and listing Lam Research among the names benefiting from the rebound. Article Title

Semiconductor-sector coverage has been constructive, with articles noting renewed buying in chip stocks on AI infrastructure optimism and listing Lam Research among the names benefiting from the rebound. Positive Sentiment: Additional commentary frames LRCX as a solid growth stock and suggests the company’s fundamentals could support exceptional returns, adding to the bullish narrative. Article Title

Additional commentary frames LRCX as a solid growth stock and suggests the company’s fundamentals could support exceptional returns, adding to the bullish narrative. Neutral Sentiment: One article compared Lam Research with Applied Materials, but it appears to be industry analysis rather than a direct company-specific catalyst for LRCX. Article Title

One article compared Lam Research with Applied Materials, but it appears to be industry analysis rather than a direct company-specific catalyst for LRCX. Negative Sentiment: Broader market coverage says investors have been locking in profits in technology stocks ahead of key earnings from Alphabet and Tesla, which can create short-term pressure on semiconductor shares like Lam Research. Article Title

Lam Research Stock Down 0.8%

LRCX opened at $319.29 on Thursday. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $90.93 and a fifty-two week high of $438.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $340.92 and a 200-day moving average of $272.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $399.29 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's payout ratio is 19.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $425.00 target price on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. New Street Research increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $330.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $331.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $360.51.

View Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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