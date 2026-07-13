Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Stock Holdings Increased by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,135 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises 2.4% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth $26,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bayban bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Get Lam Research alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,102,312. This trade represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $500.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $350.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on Lam Research to $400 from $380 and kept an outperform rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum around the stock.

Mizuho raised its price target on Lam Research to $400 from $380 and kept an outperform rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus boosted its target to $425 from $325 and reiterated a buy rating, citing above-consensus estimates and suggesting further upside for LRCX.

Stifel Nicolaus boosted its target to $425 from $325 and reiterated a buy rating, citing above-consensus estimates and suggesting further upside for LRCX. Positive Sentiment: Needham also increased its target to $390 from $300 and maintained a buy rating, reinforcing the view that Lam Research is well positioned to benefit from AI-driven chip demand.

Needham also increased its target to $390 from $300 and maintained a buy rating, reinforcing the view that Lam Research is well positioned to benefit from AI-driven chip demand. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage highlighted Lam Research as a beneficiary of broader AI infrastructure spending and possible easing of China-related chip restrictions, which could improve sentiment across semiconductor equipment names. Does AI Rebound and China Chip Access Shift Change The Bull Case For Lam Research (LRCX)?

Additional coverage highlighted Lam Research as a beneficiary of broader AI infrastructure spending and possible easing of China-related chip restrictions, which could improve sentiment across semiconductor equipment names. Neutral Sentiment: Lam Research announced that it will host its June quarter financial conference call and webcast on July 29, giving investors a near-term catalyst to watch.

Lam Research announced that it will host its June quarter financial conference call and webcast on July 29, giving investors a near-term catalyst to watch. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful change, with reported short interest at zero shares, so it does not appear to be a factor driving the move.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $350.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company's 50-day moving average price is $334.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.23. The company has a market cap of $438.11 billion, a PE ratio of 66.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.80. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $90.93 and a fifty-two week high of $438.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. Lam Research's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lam Research, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lam Research wasn't on the list.

While Lam Research currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here