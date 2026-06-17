Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Stock Holdings Lessened by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,951,029 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,679,237 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 2.0% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.64% of Lam Research worth $1,361,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 39,481 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS boosted its position in Lam Research by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 117,395 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $20,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,873,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $491,962,000 after buying an additional 17,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lam Research from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings lowered Lam Research from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $324.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $369.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $87.75 and a 52-week high of $393.07. The firm has a market cap of $461.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.85. The business's fifty day moving average is $292.53 and its 200 day moving average is $237.34.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Trending Headlines about Lam Research

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Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at $69,881,114. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 58,470 shares in the company, valued at $18,102,312. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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