Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Stock Holdings Lifted by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,873,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 17,686 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.9% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.23% of Lam Research worth $491,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Opal Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Rothschild Wealth LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 617.7% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,528 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $46,698,000 after purchasing an additional 228,531 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 27,926 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $369.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $461.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $87.75 and a 1 year high of $393.07. The firm's 50-day moving average is $292.53 and its 200 day moving average is $237.34.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's payout ratio is 19.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $575.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $324.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,881,114. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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