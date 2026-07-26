Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR Stake Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR - Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,307,093 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 11,586 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.29% of Lamar Advertising worth $165,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 250.0% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 47,604 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 34,002 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 224.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,166 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAMR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $145.00 price objective on Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Lamar Advertising from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $154.67.

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Lamar Advertising Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $159.46 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $154.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.64. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $113.66 and a 1 year high of $164.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $522.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Lamar Advertising's payout ratio is currently 118.08%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company NASDAQ: LAMR is one of North America's largest outdoor advertising firms, specializing in out-of-home media solutions. Since its founding in 1902, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio of advertising products. Its core business centers on billboard advertising, encompassing traditional static billboards and a rapidly expanding network of digital displays. These assets enable advertisers to reach consumers with high-impact messaging along highways, in urban centers, and at high-traffic intersections.

In addition to highway billboards, Lamar offers a variety of supplemental out-of-home formats, including transit advertising on buses and shelters, and logo signage at travel plazas and gas stations.

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