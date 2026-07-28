Lamb Weston $LW Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW - Free Report) by 350.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,451,954 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,129,918 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.05% of Lamb Weston worth $61,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 380.7% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 721 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of LW opened at $53.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $67.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 4.39%.The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.950-3.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Lamb Weston's payout ratio is currently 73.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LW

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston, traded on the NYSE under the symbol LW, is a leading global processor and supplier of frozen potato products. The company's portfolio includes a variety of potato-based items such as French fries, potato wedges, hash browns and specialty cuts tailored to the foodservice and retail grocery channels. Lamb Weston serves quick-service restaurants, full-service operators, grocery chains and food distributors, offering customized product formats, packaging solutions and seasoning options to meet evolving customer demands.

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, Lamb Weston has grown from a regional processor into one of the world's largest producers of frozen potato products.

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