Landesbank Baden Wuerttemberg Raises Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Landesbank Baden Wuerttemberg raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,121 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 39,493 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft comprises approximately 3.2% of Landesbank Baden Wuerttemberg's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Landesbank Baden Wuerttemberg's holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $15,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,397,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,420,171 shares of the bank's stock worth $637,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719,181 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 49,597,003 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,732,919,000 after buying an additional 8,932,484 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2,731.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,969,257 shares of the bank's stock valued at $309,477,000 after buying an additional 7,687,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,336,000. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.00.

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Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft this week:

Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital initiated or reiterated a Buy rating on Deutsche Bank, providing a favorable analyst signal and potential support for the stock. Deutsche Bank AG Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital initiated or reiterated a rating on Deutsche Bank, providing a favorable analyst signal and potential support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank’s second-quarter earnings call struck an upbeat tone, highlighting record profits and share buybacks . Capital returns and strong profitability could improve investor sentiment, although the market will also assess the sustainability of those results. Deutsche Bank earnings call shows record profits and buybacks

Deutsche Bank’s second-quarter earnings call struck an upbeat tone, highlighting . Capital returns and strong profitability could improve investor sentiment, although the market will also assess the sustainability of those results. Neutral Sentiment: The bank’s latest quarterly report included revenue above analyst expectations, but earnings per share missed consensus estimates. That mixed performance may limit the impact of the otherwise positive earnings-call message. Deutsche Bank 2026 Q2 Results Earnings Call Presentation

The bank’s latest quarterly report included revenue above analyst expectations, but earnings per share missed consensus estimates. That mixed performance may limit the impact of the otherwise positive earnings-call message. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded DB from “Hold” to “Strong Sell” , creating a significant negative catalyst and contrasting sharply with RBC Capital’s bullish view. Zacks.com

Zacks Research downgraded from “Hold” to , creating a significant negative catalyst and contrasting sharply with RBC Capital’s bullish view. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group Bank trimmed its FY2026 EPS forecast to $3.74 from $3.79 and its FY2027 forecast to $4.27 from $4.29. The modest reductions suggest some caution about Deutsche Bank’s future earnings trajectory. Deutsche Bank analyst earnings estimates

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of DB opened at $36.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.90. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.25). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 11.53%.The company had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank's core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

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