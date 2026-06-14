Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 157,899 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 774.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,288 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 157,899 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $5,411,000. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 73,839 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,028,427 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $28,271,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 39,000 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company's 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $30.75. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan's revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $52,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,809.45. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $203,046.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 182,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,508.58. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 23,148 shares of company stock worth $752,089 over the last 90 days. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

Further Reading

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