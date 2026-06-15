Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 44,761 Shares of Edison International $EIX

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 324.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,577 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 44,761 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 133,271 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 80,938 shares during the period. Ariadne Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 7,689 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,453,609 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $87,246,000 after purchasing an additional 187,075 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. Mizuho set a $79.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $72.64.

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Edison International Stock Performance

EIX opened at $72.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company's fifty day moving average price is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.02. Edison International has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $76.21. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Edison International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edison International will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,163.60. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

About Edison International

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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