Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 93,762 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,787 shares of the cable giant's stock after purchasing an additional 93,762 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 0.6% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Comcast Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.31. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $23.13 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.00%.The business had revenue of $31.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Comcast's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comcast to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Comcast from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, New Street Research decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

Key Comcast News

Here are the key news stories impacting Comcast this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are highlighting Comcast as a potentially cheap stock, with multiple recent articles pointing to attractive valuation metrics and a bullish case from value-focused investors. This has helped keep the name on traders’ watchlists. Is Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

Investors are highlighting Comcast as a potentially cheap stock, with multiple recent articles pointing to attractive valuation metrics and a bullish case from value-focused investors. This has helped keep the name on traders’ watchlists. Positive Sentiment: Comcast is also drawing attention for its planned bilingual 2026 FIFA World Cup coverage across Xfinity and Xumo platforms, which could boost engagement, streaming usage, and ad opportunities if the rollout resonates with viewers. Comcast Bets On Bilingual World Cup Coverage To Deepen Xfinity Engagement

Comcast is also drawing attention for its planned bilingual 2026 FIFA World Cup coverage across Xfinity and Xumo platforms, which could boost engagement, streaming usage, and ad opportunities if the rollout resonates with viewers. Neutral Sentiment: Recent market commentary says Comcast has been “rising higher than the market,” but the move appears tied more to trading momentum and stock screening than to a major new fundamental catalyst. Comcast (CMCSA) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Recent market commentary says Comcast has been “rising higher than the market,” but the move appears tied more to trading momentum and stock screening than to a major new fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles note that Comcast remains a “mixed bag,” with valuation looking attractive but broadband weakness continuing to weigh on the longer-term growth story.

Several articles note that Comcast remains a “mixed bag,” with valuation looking attractive but broadband weakness continuing to weigh on the longer-term growth story. Negative Sentiment: Comcast’s stock is still under pressure overall and remains well below recent moving averages, reflecting investor caution about growth, competition, and the broadband overhang.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

Featured Stories

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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