Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in Herbalife Ltd $HLF

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 139,220 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.13% of Herbalife as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,634 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,231,000 after purchasing an additional 25,783 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 18.7% in the second quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,669,405 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 262,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,749 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 52,642 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 122.2% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 60.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 763,857 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 287,880 shares during the period.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $17.00 price target on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Herbalife from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Herbalife from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Herbalife

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Herbalife news, insider Frank Lamberti sold 134,982 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $1,822,257.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 36,624 shares in the company, valued at $494,424. The trade was a 78.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Troy Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $123,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $119,577.92. The trade was a 50.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 191,296 shares of company stock worth $2,551,678 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.13% of the company's stock.

Herbalife Price Performance

HLF opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. Herbalife Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Herbalife had a net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Ltd will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. NYSE: HLF operates as a global multi-level marketing company specializing in weight-management, nutritional supplement, sports nutrition and personal care products. Its portfolio includes protein shakes, vitamins, energy and fitness supplements, hydration products and skin and hair care items, all formulated to support wellness, performance and healthy living. Products are manufactured in GMP-certified facilities to ensure consistent quality and safety standards.

Founded in 1980 by Mark R.

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