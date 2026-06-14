Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 26,614 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,614 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,937,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 14,994 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company's stock.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.3%

MRSH opened at $168.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.60 and a fifty-two week high of $220.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $2,693,441.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at $18,889,506.81. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $203.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $226.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $200.19.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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