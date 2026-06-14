Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 1,232.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,462 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Visa were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 9,447 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the third quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 659 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 858 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,284.36. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $403.00 target price (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $387.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $321.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.69 and a 200-day moving average of $324.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.89 and a 12 month high of $363.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Visa's revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Visa News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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