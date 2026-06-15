Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 39,503 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 169.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,812 shares of the auto parts company's stock after buying an additional 39,503 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 9,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 899 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in BorgWarner by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,709 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $221,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,663,403.80. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph F. Fadool sold 29,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $1,951,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 405,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,325,436.84. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,115 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BorgWarner to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $81.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $74.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWA

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE BWA opened at $74.61 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $62.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.24 and a 12 month high of $78.82.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. BorgWarner's dividend payout ratio is 40.24%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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