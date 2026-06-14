Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A $FWONA

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA - Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,319 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,756 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FWONA. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A by 848.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,880 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 29,413 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,327,209 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,630,000 after buying an additional 337,607 shares during the period. Credit Industriel ET Commercial grew its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A by 35.4% during the third quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial now owns 46,411 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 12,122 shares during the period. Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A during the fourth quarter valued at $4,609,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A during the fourth quarter valued at $90,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.38% of the company's stock.

Get FWONA alerts: Sign Up

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A Stock Down 1.6%

FWONA opened at $81.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 0.52. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A has a 52-week low of $73.70 and a 52-week high of $99.52. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $82.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A news, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $9,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 94,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,518,459.68. The trade was a 51.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FWONA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A

About Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A NASDAQ: FWONA is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in its Liberty Formula One Group business. The tracking stock is designed to give investors direct exposure to the performance of Formula One-related activities within the broader Liberty Media structure while Liberty Media remains the corporate parent. FWONA is a class A equity security tied specifically to the Formula One operations rather than to Liberty Media's other media and entertainment holdings.

The Liberty Formula One Group owns and manages the commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship and derives revenue from global media and broadcasting rights, sponsorship and advertising, race promotion and hospitality, licensing and merchandising, and digital content and distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A wasn't on the list.

While Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here