Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Stock Position in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,284 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 5,615 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Natera were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Natera alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 244 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in shares of Natera by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,804 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH raised its position in shares of Natera by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH now owns 2,229 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Natera

In other Natera news, insider John Fesko sold 1,438 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total transaction of $291,683.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 185,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,684,020.88. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.21, for a total transaction of $2,389,310.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,009.43. This trade represents a 64.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 159,378 shares of company stock worth $34,640,860 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.05% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Natera from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Natera from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Natera from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NTRA

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NTRA opened at $212.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.10 and a beta of 1.56. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $131.81 and a one year high of $256.36. The stock's fifty day moving average is $206.49 and its 200-day moving average is $215.83.

Natera Profile

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Natera, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Natera wasn't on the list.

While Natera currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here