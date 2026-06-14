Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR - Free Report) by 123.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,632 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 229,695 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment comprises about 0.7% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.20% of Caesars Entertainment worth $9,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Carronade Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 257,160 shares of the company's stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,479,336 shares of the company's stock worth $34,602,000 after acquiring an additional 520,161 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 174,618 shares of the company's stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $1,438,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 16,897 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $497,785.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 81,566 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $2,393,962.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 18,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at $536,019.05. The trade was a 81.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 293,463 shares of company stock valued at $8,609,241 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company's stock.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ CZR opened at $29.49 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.58. The company's 50 day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.24). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CZR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Texas Capital lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a "positive" rating to a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Caesars Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Caesars highlighted promotional and brand-building activity, including an exclusive CZR Exchange VIP event tied to the Monaco Grand Prix, which may support customer engagement and awareness. CZR Exchange Hosts Exclusive VIP Trading Community Experience During Monaco Grand Prix 2026

Caesars highlighted promotional and brand-building activity, including an exclusive CZR Exchange VIP event tied to the Monaco Grand Prix, which may support customer engagement and awareness. Neutral Sentiment: Shareholders approved directors, executive compensation, and the auditor at the annual meeting, which removes some governance uncertainty but is not a major operating catalyst.

Shareholders approved directors, executive compensation, and the auditor at the annual meeting, which removes some governance uncertainty but is not a major operating catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms are investigating Caesars Entertainment over the fairness of its proposed sale to Fertitta Entertainment, creating a legal and deal-related overhang for CZR . Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Caesars Entertainment, Inc. is obtaining a Fair Price for Public Shareholders

Multiple law firms are investigating Caesars Entertainment over the fairness of its proposed sale to Fertitta Entertainment, creating a legal and deal-related overhang for . Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by executives and directors, including large share disposals by Edmund Quatmann Jr. and Michael E. Pegram, may be pressuring sentiment because it can signal reduced confidence at current levels.

Recent insider selling by executives and directors, including large share disposals by Edmund Quatmann Jr. and Michael E. Pegram, may be pressuring sentiment because it can signal reduced confidence at current levels. Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with the stock carrying a consensus “Hold” rating and no fresh bullish catalyst to offset the litigation and insider-sale concerns.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.

The company traces its lineage to the founding of Harrah's by William F.

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