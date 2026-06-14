Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) by 1,399.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,777 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 181,790 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KDP. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the company's stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,801 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 49,741 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 100,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 33,258 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 253.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 76,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 54,571 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.00.

Read Our Latest Report on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.41. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.23 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.15%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

Further Reading

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