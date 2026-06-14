Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Position in Caleres, Inc. $CAL

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL - Free Report) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,756 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 157,625 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 1.32% of Caleres worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 56,997.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,836,841 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $22,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,624 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 120.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,072,550 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 586,020 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 937,391 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 434,269 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,338,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 911,599 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 256,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In other news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 11,207 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $168,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 64,780 shares in the company, valued at $971,700. This trade represents a 14.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAL shares. Seaport Research Partners increased their price objective on Caleres from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Caleres from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Caleres from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Caleres from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Caleres Stock Performance

NYSE:CAL opened at $14.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,466.53 and a beta of 0.74. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $16.14.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Caleres had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 0.02%.The firm had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $662.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Caleres's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Caleres has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Caleres's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,800.00%.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc, formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, is a leading footwear company engaged in the design, sourcing, marketing and selling of a broad portfolio of branded and private-label shoes. The company's operations span a range of market segments from value-priced to premium and luxury. Caleres operates through two primary segments: a retail segment anchored by the Famous Footwear banner, which includes more than 1,100 stores across North America, and a brand portfolio segment comprising owned and licensed brands such as Allen Edmonds, Naturalizer, Sam Edelman, Dr.

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