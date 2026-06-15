Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $2.85 Million Stake in The New York Times Company $NYT

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT - Free Report) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,064 shares of the company's stock after selling 90,048 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its position in New York Times by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in New York Times by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company's stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in New York Times by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,944 shares of the company's stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company's stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Times Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYT opened at $73.23 on Monday. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $51.03 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. New York Times had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $712.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $699.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. New York Times's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.48%.

Key New York Times News

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

Positive Sentiment: The New York Times Company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share , reinforcing its cash-generation profile and commitment to returning capital to shareholders. The New York Times Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

The New York Times Company declared a regular quarterly dividend of , reinforcing its cash-generation profile and commitment to returning capital to shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s recent published coverage remains broad and high-volume, including politics, global affairs, business, sports, and culture, which supports ongoing audience engagement but does not by itself signal a major financial catalyst. Examples include World Cup coverage, geopolitical reporting, and U.S. politics articles.

The company’s recent published coverage remains broad and high-volume, including politics, global affairs, business, sports, and culture, which supports ongoing audience engagement but does not by itself signal a major financial catalyst. Examples include World Cup coverage, geopolitical reporting, and U.S. politics articles. Neutral Sentiment: Recent earnings history remains constructive: NYT previously beat analyst expectations on both earnings and revenue, suggesting the core subscription and advertising business is still performing well.

Recent earnings history remains constructive: NYT previously beat analyst expectations on both earnings and revenue, suggesting the core subscription and advertising business is still performing well. Negative Sentiment: Despite the dividend announcement, the stock has been under pressure relative to its recent trading range, which may reflect broader market rotation or profit-taking after a strong run rather than any new company-specific setback.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYT has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of New York Times from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of New York Times from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on New York Times

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $693,540.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,193,821.14. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacqueline M. Welch sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,944.22. The trade was a 14.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 17,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,920 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

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