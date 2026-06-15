Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $3.56 Million Position in Eversource Energy $ES

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,894 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 18,547 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 2,337.5% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 2,857.1% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $68.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $61.53 and a 52-week high of $76.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio is 67.31%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $489,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 56,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,788.52. This represents a 11.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ES. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a "sector underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $71.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

Further Reading

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