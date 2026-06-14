Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $5.88 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,671 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 339.3% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 475,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,916,000 after purchasing an additional 36,195 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,975 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares in the last quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,583,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 194,734 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $285.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of HWM stock opened at $264.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.46 and a 200-day moving average of $233.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.06 and a 12-month high of $280.74. The company has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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