Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $7.79 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS - Free Report) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,475 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 70,425 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,717,972 shares of the company's stock worth $1,700,060,000 after purchasing an additional 145,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,697,919 shares of the company's stock worth $915,953,000 after purchasing an additional 488,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,197,534 shares of the company's stock worth $704,170,000 after purchasing an additional 172,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,837,490 shares of the company's stock worth $457,443,000 after purchasing an additional 200,043 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $361,552,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Mills from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Mills from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on General Mills from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on General Mills from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Mills from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $39.39.

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Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Ricardo Fernandez sold 7,995 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $275,827.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 62,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,763.50. The trade was a 11.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $342,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 86,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,947,288.54. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of -0.03. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.75 and a 1-year high of $55.13.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 12.05%.The business's revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc NYSE: GIS is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company's portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

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