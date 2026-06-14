Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $8.61 Million Holdings in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. $RSI

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI - Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,958 shares of the company's stock after selling 83,309 shares during the period. Rush Street Interactive accounts for 0.6% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.19% of Rush Street Interactive worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 763.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,822,991 shares of the company's stock worth $57,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,109 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 247.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,329,550 shares of the company's stock worth $27,229,000 after acquiring an additional 946,673 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 47.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,127,031 shares of the company's stock worth $43,562,000 after acquiring an additional 683,486 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,341,472 shares of the company's stock worth $26,065,000 after acquiring an additional 580,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,972,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RSI. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rush Street Interactive

Insider Transactions at Rush Street Interactive

In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 23,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $585,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 631,258 shares in the company, valued at $16,059,203.52. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Neil Bluhm sold 1,371,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $34,223,904.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,136,241 shares of company stock worth $78,637,133. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.32 and a beta of 1.58. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $29.80.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $370.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $330.83 million. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

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