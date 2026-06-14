Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $8.74 Million in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 142,688 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,735,000. Dutch Bros comprises 0.6% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.09% of Dutch Bros as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 56.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,530 shares of the company's stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 31.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,705 shares of the company's stock worth $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 49,194 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 143.9% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,711 shares of the company's stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 45,847 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 107.2% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 140,590 shares of the company's stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 72,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 1,559.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 97,334 shares of the company's stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 91,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company's stock.

Get Dutch Bros alerts: Sign Up

Key Dutch Bros News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dutch Bros this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dutch Bros remains a growth story, with analysts such as TD Cowen, RBC, UBS, and KeyCorp maintaining bullish ratings and a consensus target price around $76, implying continued confidence in the company’s expansion and earnings outlook.

Dutch Bros remains a growth story, with analysts such as TD Cowen, RBC, UBS, and KeyCorp maintaining bullish ratings and a consensus target price around $76, implying continued confidence in the company’s expansion and earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent quarterly results showed revenue growth of 30.7% year over year and EPS that matched Wall Street expectations, reinforcing the market’s view that Dutch Bros is still executing well operationally.

The company’s recent quarterly results showed revenue growth of 30.7% year over year and EPS that matched Wall Street expectations, reinforcing the market’s view that Dutch Bros is still executing well operationally. Positive Sentiment: Dutch Bros also highlighted community engagement with a “give back” promotion tied to No Kid Hungry, while continuing to open new shops, which supports the long-term growth narrative.

Dutch Bros also highlighted community engagement with a “give back” promotion tied to No Kid Hungry, while continuing to open new shops, which supports the long-term growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Several insider transactions were disclosed, including CEO Christine Barone selling 42,031 shares and Chairman Travis Boersma selling about 1.5 million shares across two June 10-11 trades, along with a large shareholder trimming roughly 522,000 shares total; all were executed under Rule 10b5-1 plans, which can signal planned diversification rather than a change in outlook.

Several insider transactions were disclosed, including CEO Christine Barone selling 42,031 shares and Chairman Travis Boersma selling about 1.5 million shares across two June 10-11 trades, along with a large shareholder trimming roughly 522,000 shares total; all were executed under Rule 10b5-1 plans, which can signal planned diversification rather than a change in outlook. Negative Sentiment: The size of the insider selling may weigh on sentiment in the near term, as investors often view heavy executive selling as a caution signal even when the sales are pre-scheduled.

The size of the insider selling may weigh on sentiment in the near term, as investors often view heavy executive selling as a caution signal even when the sales are pre-scheduled. Negative Sentiment: Short-seller attention has also increased, adding to pressure on BROS by suggesting some traders are betting the stock’s strong run may be overstretched.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, CEO Christine Barone sold 42,031 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $2,527,324.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 44,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,680,174.49. The trade was a 48.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 750,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $47,265,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 2,410,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $151,928,616. This represents a 23.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,086,245 shares of company stock valued at $243,021,771. Company insiders own 38.90% of the company's stock.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of BROS opened at $65.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $74.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.99, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average of $56.05.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.61%.The company had revenue of $464.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Dutch Bros's revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BROS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BROS

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dutch Bros, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dutch Bros wasn't on the list.

While Dutch Bros currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here