Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,963 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 19,150 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 27,547 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 20,424 shares during the period. Eaton Cambridge Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Cambridge Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,368 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings cut United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $111.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on UPS

United Parcel Service News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $107.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $103.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. United Parcel Service's payout ratio is 106.15%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Parcel Service, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Parcel Service wasn't on the list.

While United Parcel Service currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here