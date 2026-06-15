Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $2.79 Million Investment in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,141 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $2,794,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald's by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald's by 1,616.7% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald's news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,198,930.88. This trade represents a 40.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,744,760.48. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 11,307 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,622 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $325.00 to $305.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $336.26.

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McDonald's News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $284.88 on Monday. McDonald's Corporation has a 52 week low of $271.85 and a 52 week high of $341.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.76.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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