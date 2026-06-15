Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $3.75 Million Investment in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,381 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,752,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUOL. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 350 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 1,977 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $224,606.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 52,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,999,403.27. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 1,420 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $159,267.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 170,745 shares in the company, valued at $19,150,759.20. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 9,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,864 in the last ninety days. 16.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Duolingo from $230.00 to $110.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Duolingo from $250.00 to $105.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Duolingo from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $197.61.

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Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $122.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business's 50-day moving average is $106.08 and its 200-day moving average is $129.74. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.89 and a 1 year high of $489.00.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $291.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.60 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 38.44%.The firm's revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc NASDAQ: DUOL is a technology-driven education company that operates a widely used language-learning platform. Founded in 2011 by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker, Duolingo offers a freemium service featuring bite-sized lessons, gamified exercises and adaptive learning algorithms. The company's core product is its mobile and web application, which supports instruction in more than 40 languages, ranging from widely spoken tongues such as English and Spanish to lesser-taught options including Irish and Swahili.

In addition to its flagship language courses, Duolingo has expanded its product suite to include the Duolingo English Test, an on-demand, computer-based English proficiency exam designed for academic and professional admissions.

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