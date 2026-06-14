Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,305 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,780,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.06% of BJ's Wholesale Club at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Ossiam bought a new stake in BJ's Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the company's stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in BJ's Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,094,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 276,115 shares of the company's stock worth $29,773,000 after purchasing an additional 66,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new stake in BJ's Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at BJ's Wholesale Club

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $728,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 306,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,882,156.60. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $186,939.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,346,785.11. This represents a 12.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,550 shares of company stock worth $2,435,905. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $90.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.07. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.65 and a 52-week high of $115.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.23.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 2.62%.The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. BJ's Wholesale Club's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BJ's Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on BJ's Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BJ's Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. William Blair restated a "mixed" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore restated a "positive" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $105.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BJ

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report).

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