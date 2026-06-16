Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,470 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,816.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, United Community Bank bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CFO Mimi Carsley bought 375 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.12 per share, with a total value of $50,295.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $805,658.84. The trade was a 6.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory R. Adelson bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.42 per share, for a total transaction of $266,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,623.12. This represents a 10.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 target price on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $130.35 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $143.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.63 and a 1-year high of $193.39.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $615.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 20.64%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Jack Henry & Associates's payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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