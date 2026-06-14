Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 67,468 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $6,154,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts: Sign Up

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O'Reilly Automotive stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.37. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $108.71. The stock has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.35 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial set a $108.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, O'Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on O'Reilly Automotive

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $230,098.65. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $354,680. This represents a 39.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $7,833,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,782 shares in the company, valued at $165,013.20. This represents a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider O'Reilly Automotive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and O'Reilly Automotive wasn't on the list.

While O'Reilly Automotive currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here