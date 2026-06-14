Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 15,350 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,365 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $927,739,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 368.5% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,796,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $747,324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346,130 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 140.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,575,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $483,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,157 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,490,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $537,777,000 after acquiring an additional 971,104 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,655,105 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,712,949,000 after acquiring an additional 718,245 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,748.41. This trade represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $263,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 26,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,832,633. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $144.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $100.86 and a 12 month high of $149.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson Controls International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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