Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 257,119 Wolverine World Wide, Inc. $WWW

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 257,119 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,667,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.31% of Wolverine World Wide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WWW. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2,134.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,605.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,661 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $32.80.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.44 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 5.41%.Wolverine World Wide's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.580 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Wolverine World Wide's payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Insider Transactions at Wolverine World Wide

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 5,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $87,340.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 54,202 shares in the company, valued at $860,727.76. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WWW. Wall Street Zen raised Wolverine World Wide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc NYSE: WWW is a global footwear and apparel company headquartered in Rockford, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of casual, active and performance lifestyle brands. Wolverine World Wide's offerings span multiple price points and consumer segments, with products that include outdoor and trail footwear, running shoes, casual sneakers, boat shoes, work boots and related apparel and accessories.

Key brands in Wolverine World Wide's portfolio include Merrell, an outdoor performance footwear brand; Saucony, known for running shoes and athletic gear; Sperry, which popularized boat shoes; Hush Puppies, a casual and comfort‐oriented line; and Keds, a heritage sneaker label.

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