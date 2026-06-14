Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Position in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) by 233.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,273 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in Cintas by 483.4% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 67,786 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $12,749,000 after buying an additional 56,167 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cintas by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,159,178 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $218,007,000 after buying an additional 226,013 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Cintas by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,514,458 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $284,824,000 after buying an additional 224,519 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $21,204,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Cintas by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,544 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $45,898,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 4,666 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.87, for a total transaction of $834,607.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,273.76. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $176.28 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $173.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.29. Cintas Corporation has a 12 month low of $161.16 and a 12 month high of $226.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Cintas had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Cintas's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Cintas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $222.00 to $190.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cintas from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $215.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cintas

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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