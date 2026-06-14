Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,226 shares of the online travel company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $7,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 161 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 970.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company's stock.

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Expedia Group Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $224.89 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $233.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.19. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.00 and a 12 month high of $303.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Expedia Group's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $284.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Expedia Group

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $208,548.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,124,454.38. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,566.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $24,569,384. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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