Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 36,564 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,691 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 36,564 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in Amphenol by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 221 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.07.

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Amphenol Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of APH opened at $153.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.57. The stock has a market cap of $189.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.08 and a 12 month high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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