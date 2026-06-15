Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $2.29 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $5,911,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1,804.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 102,528 shares of the company's stock worth $21,403,000 after purchasing an additional 97,143 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,969,507 shares of the company's stock worth $619,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $555,383,000. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,239 shares of the company's stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. New Street Research decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $328.00 to $302.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $290.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Charter Communications

Insider Activity

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 3,468 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $172.23 per share, for a total transaction of $597,293.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 74,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,462.07. The trade was a 4.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wade Davis purchased 5,728 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.72 per share, for a total transaction of $995,068.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,203,011. This represents a 478.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,116. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR stock opened at $145.82 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $173.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.72. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.70 and a 1-year high of $422.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.01 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 9.03%.The business's revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 43 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter's service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company's consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Charter Communications, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Charter Communications wasn't on the list.

While Charter Communications currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here