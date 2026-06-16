Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Stake in Kirby Corporation $KEX

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX - Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,524 shares of the shipping company's stock after selling 7,397 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,355 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $49,632,000 after buying an additional 114,618 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 182,565 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $18,441,000 after buying an additional 110,320 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,096 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kirby by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,565 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $10,951,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 52,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KEX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kirby from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Kirby from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kirby from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kirby from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $146.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kirby

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Christian G. O'neil sold 11,287 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.93, for a total transaction of $1,647,111.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.43, for a total transaction of $581,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,680.02. This trade represents a 27.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,036. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Kirby Stock Performance

Kirby stock opened at $141.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Kirby Corporation has a 1-year low of $79.51 and a 1-year high of $157.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company's 50-day moving average is $143.98 and its 200 day moving average is $130.05.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Kirby had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $844.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Kirby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-7.280 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kirby Corporation will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation is a leading domestic maritime transporter of bulk liquid products in the United States. Through its Marine Transportation segment, the company operates one of North America's largest fleets of inland tank barges and towing vessels. Kirby's fleet moves petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals along coastal and inland waterways, providing critical logistical support to energy, chemical and agricultural producers.

In addition to its marine operations, Kirby's Distribution and Services segment offers diesel engine and power generation services, along with aftermarket parts sales.

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