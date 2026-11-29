State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR - Free Report) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172,920 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 1,111,782 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.48% of Landstar System worth $197,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 41.8% in the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Essential Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 58.3% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 9.6% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company's stock.

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Landstar System Price Performance

Landstar System stock opened at $153.90 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.77 and a 12 month high of $228.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $159.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.93. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.50 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Landstar System's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Landstar System from $197.00 to $179.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Landstar System from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Landstar System from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $181.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Landstar System

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frank A. Lonegro acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.92 per share, with a total value of $714,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 28,110 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,481.20. The trade was a 21.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company's stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc. is a transportation and logistics company that arranges freight movement through an asset-light network of independent agents and third-party transportation capacity providers. Rather than relying primarily on a company-owned fleet, Landstar connects customers with capacity from independent owner-operators and other carriers. The company provides truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, expedited services, intermodal shipping, and air and ocean freight. Its services also include freight brokerage, customs brokerage, and logistics solutions for customers with complex shipping needs.

Further Reading

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