Langdon Equity Partners Acquires New Holdings in Goosehead Insurance $GSHD

Langdon Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 520,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,892,000. Goosehead Insurance accounts for about 21.6% of Langdon Equity Partners' investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Langdon Equity Partners owned about 1.41% of Goosehead Insurance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gibbs Wealth Management raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 6,133 shares of the company's stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,022 shares of the company's stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 480.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,012 shares of the company's stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 71.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 682 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period.

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Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $36.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $107.17.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $79.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $105.16 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.94% and a negative return on equity of 20.96%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on GSHD shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $65.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GSHD

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 9,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $390,806.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,995,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at $285,123,536.80. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Martin Ellis Thornthwaite acquired 5,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $207,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,800 shares of company stock valued at $480,718 and sold 219,192 shares valued at $9,092,267. Corporate insiders own 38.07% of the company's stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance NASDAQ: GSHD is a technology-driven insurance agency that connects consumers with a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products through an extensive network of independent insurance advisors. The company specializes in homeowners, auto, flood, dwelling fire, umbrella, life, and commercial lines coverage, working with multiple national and regional carriers to offer tailored policies. By combining advanced quoting tools with local market expertise, Goosehead streamlines the insurance shopping process and helps clients find competitive coverage options.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Goosehead has grown its footprint across more than 40 states in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Free Report).

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