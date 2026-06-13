Langdon Equity Partners Takes $29.59 Million Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Langdon Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 69,151 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $29,585,000. Kinsale Capital Group accounts for approximately 15.2% of Langdon Equity Partners' investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Langdon Equity Partners owned approximately 0.30% of Kinsale Capital Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,788,590 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $760,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 987,844 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $386,366,000 after purchasing an additional 533,499 shares during the period. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,653,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 530,043 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $208,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 450,044 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 25,428 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, CAO Christopher R. Tangard purchased 330 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 380 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $115,520. This trade represents a 660.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 22,576 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.66, for a total value of $6,832,852.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 308,048 shares in the company, valued at $93,233,807.68. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of KNSL opened at $311.29 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.20 and a 52 week high of $512.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The business's fifty day moving average price is $323.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.73.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 27.48%.The business had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. The firm's revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 20.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Kinsale Capital Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KNSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $348.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kinsale Capital Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $390.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc NYSE: KNSL is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company's product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

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