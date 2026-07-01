Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Sells 92,836 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ trimmed its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,425 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 92,836 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $27,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 403,818 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,569 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRVL. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Melius Research set a $220.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Marvell Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $239.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS kept its Buy rating and lifted its price target, highlighting Marvell’s growing opportunity in the data-center CXL market and reinforcing the bullish case for AI-driven connectivity demand. Article link

UBS kept its Buy rating and lifted its price target, highlighting Marvell’s growing opportunity in the data-center CXL market and reinforcing the bullish case for AI-driven connectivity demand. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2028 EPS estimate for Marvell, adding to expectations that earnings will keep improving as AI infrastructure spending expands. Article link

Erste Group raised its FY2028 EPS estimate for Marvell, adding to expectations that earnings will keep improving as AI infrastructure spending expands. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles emphasized Marvell’s role in the broader custom ASIC and AI buildout theme, which is keeping momentum strong after a powerful multi-week rally. Article link

Recent articles emphasized Marvell’s role in the broader custom ASIC and AI buildout theme, which is keeping momentum strong after a powerful multi-week rally. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are debating whether the stock’s sharp recent run leaves room for further upside or raises the risk of profit-taking after a very strong month. Article link

Investors are debating whether the stock’s sharp recent run leaves room for further upside or raises the risk of profit-taking after a very strong month. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary notes that MRVL’s explosive rally could attract short-term selling from investors looking to lock in gains, especially after the stock’s outsized move higher. Article link

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $4,020,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,652,415.11. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,161,486.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,023 shares in the company, valued at $430,501.23. The trade was a 72.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,127 shares of company stock valued at $25,138,555. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 7.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $297.89 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $329.88. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $222.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.37. The firm has a market cap of $260.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology's revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is 8.22%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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