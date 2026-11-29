Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH - Free Report) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,385 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 620,593 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.23% of Lantheus worth $15,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,559 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. ABS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at $232,974,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Lantheus by 33.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 588 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 122.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company's stock.

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Lantheus Stock Down 0.9%

LNTH opened at $101.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.01. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.44 and a 12 month high of $111.86.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $389.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.74 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNTH has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Partners set a $102.50 target price on Lantheus in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Lantheus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $102.50 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Lantheus from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho lowered shares of Lantheus from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley Financial cut shares of Lantheus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $107.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNTH

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings is a radiopharmaceutical and medical imaging company that develops, manufactures and commercializes products used to diagnose and assess disease. Its offerings serve areas including oncology and cardiology, with products used in PET, ultrasound and other imaging procedures. Its portfolio includes PYLARIFY, a PET imaging agent used to detect prostate cancer, and DEFINITY, an ultrasound-enhancing agent used in cardiac imaging. Lantheus also supplies TechneLite, a technetium-99m generator used to produce a widely used imaging isotope.

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